Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sanderson Farms worth $403,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,909,000 after acquiring an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,676,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after buying an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.22 and a 12-month high of $197.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.33.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

