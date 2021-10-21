Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.00% of Retail Properties of America worth $393,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 43,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

