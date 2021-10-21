Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wind River Trust Co

Wind River Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 18.7% of Wind River Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wind River Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 77,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

