Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,980 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $86,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

