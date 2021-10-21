Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for approximately 2.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.09% of WestRock worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in WestRock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

WRK stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

