Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Lowers Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 95,250 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

