Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.