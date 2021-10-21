Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TriMas by 27.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TriMas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TriMas by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

TRS opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.