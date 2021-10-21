Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $309.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

