Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $13.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.73. The company had a trading volume of 173,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,012. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $138.93 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $239.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

