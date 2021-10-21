Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $13.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.73. The company had a trading volume of 173,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,012. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $138.93 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day moving average is $239.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
