Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.60-$11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.75. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.600-$11.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.33.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI traded down $8.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.05. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $137.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.