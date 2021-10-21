Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.30.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Research analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Vale by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

