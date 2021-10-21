UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 10.1%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 221,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,303,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGR. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

