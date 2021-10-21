Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $28.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Unum Group by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Unum Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,880. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.