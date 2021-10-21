Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $180.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $163.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 17.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,537 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 400.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

