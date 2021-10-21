Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $272.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $57,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $140,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 46.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 143.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

