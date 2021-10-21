United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $554.58 million, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.12. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 90,945 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.