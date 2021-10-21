United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

