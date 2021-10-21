United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

