United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PCH stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

