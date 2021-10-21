United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.78. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

