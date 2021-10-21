United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 497 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

