United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $78.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.74% from the company’s current price.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 284,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,528,865. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,412,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.