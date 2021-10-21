UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.700-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $201.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.98. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.