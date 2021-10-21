Unification (FUND) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $36,306.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00200252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00099326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

