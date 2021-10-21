Unifi (UFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Unifi has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFI opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unifi stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.37% of Unifi worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

