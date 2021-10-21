Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,805,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 2,241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,054.0 days.

Shares of UNBLF opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

