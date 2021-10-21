Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $399,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 386.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of UA opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.