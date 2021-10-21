Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Issues Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of UMPQ stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 14,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,075. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

