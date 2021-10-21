Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

