Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $124,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.