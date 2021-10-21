UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
UFP Industries stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,159. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
