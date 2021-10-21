UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFP Industries stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,159. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UFP Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of UFP Industries worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

