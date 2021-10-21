UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AZN stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $61.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

