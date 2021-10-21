UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

