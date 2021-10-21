UBS Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.10 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.14 ($14.28).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

