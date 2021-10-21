Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $118.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $480,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,253.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $191,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,507,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 302,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

