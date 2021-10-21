Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $4,942,000.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $366.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.91. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.