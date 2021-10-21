TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $270,504.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,362,099,233 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

