Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$41.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

BLX stock opened at C$38.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.92 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.51%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

