Truist Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to “Buy”

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 299,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.