Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CELU opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13. Celularity has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

