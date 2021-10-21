trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $155.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.69 million and the highest is $158.58 million. trivago posted sales of $70.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $707.04 million, with estimates ranging from $605.34 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover trivago.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 393,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $926.76 million, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.75. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.