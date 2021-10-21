Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $109.22. 6,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,553. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

