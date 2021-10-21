Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $109.22. 6,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,553. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
