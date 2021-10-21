TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Releases Earnings Results

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. 3,748,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,722. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriState Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of TriState Capital worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

