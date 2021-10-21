TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

TriState Capital stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $754.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter worth $15,630,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 594,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

