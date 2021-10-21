Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. Trinseo has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

