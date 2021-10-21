Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

TRIL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

