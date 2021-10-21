Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Shares Up 6.1%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. 245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDACU)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

