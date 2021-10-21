Travala.com Price Reaches $3.09 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $160.21 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00004902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,082.94 or 1.00158028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.64 or 0.06442402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022673 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,890,487 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

