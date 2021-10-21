TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.56.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock traded up $6.65 on Thursday, reaching $650.00. The stock had a trading volume of 182,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $618.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $627.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.